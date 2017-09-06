Looking for a flight out of Florida? JetBlue is capping fares at $99 ahead of Irma

Floridians clamoring to leave the state before Hurricane Irma likely makes landfall on Sunday have been facing exorbitant rates upwards of $3,000 for last-minute domestic flights.
But JetBlue Airways is offering travelers some respite from the pricey fares.
On Wednesday, the airline began capping one-way direct flights out of Florida through Sept. 13 at $99. Connecting flights from Florida are capped at $159. Both price points include government taxes.
“We want those trying to leave ahead of the hurricane to focus on their safe evacuation rather than worry about the cost of flights,” said spokesman Philip Stewart in a statement.
We want those trying to leave ahead of the hurricane to focus on their safe evacuation rather than worry about the cost of flights.
Philip Stewart, JetBlue spokesman
The airline is also offering $99 one-way flights through Sept. 13 for flights out of Savannah, Charleston, Port-au-Prince, Haiti; Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, Santiago, La Romana and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Havana, Santa Clara, Camaguey and Holguin Cuba; and Nassau, Bahamas.
JetBlue operates flights out of Fort Lauderdale, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida.
The airline is also waiving cancellation and change fees, as well as differences in airfare when rebooking, and adding flights out of select cities.
The inventory of cheap JetBlue flights is selling quickly, the airline cautioned.
“Please note that inventory is running low now as the seats are selling very quickly,” Stewart cautioned.
By Tuesday, frustrated travelers were facing last-minute fares in the thousands for travel out of South Florida. Most of the price hikes were the usual increases passengers see for last-minute tickets. But the frenzy to flee Florida had exacerbated the situation.
“Escape #HurricaneIrma in style on Friday aboard [American Airlines’] flight from Miami to Newark, NJ (only one stop!) for just $1,747 round trip,” sarcastically tweeted user @johndelsignore.
Escape #HurricaneIrma in style on Friday aboard @AmericanAir's flight from Miami to Newark, NJ (only one stop!) for just $1,747 round trip. pic.twitter.com/RROn61wXCw— John Del Signore (@johndelsignore) September 6, 2017
Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH
Comments