‘Frozen’ star Kristen Bell evacuates Florida before Hurricane Irma hits

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 06, 2017 11:40 AM

They may be rich and famous, but stars are human too.

They bleed, sweat, cry — and fear hurricanes as much as the next person, even though they have more cash to buy supplies or to get out of Dodge (the price gauges on airfare shouldn’t bother them a bit).

So how are some celebrities dealing with the oncoming wrath of Hurricane Irma?

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who lives in Broward, Tweeted words of encouragement to his fellow Sunshine State residents on Wednesday: “Good morning, hoping all my Floridians are prepared/preparing for Irma...”

A few hours later, the ex NFL star told his 3.65 million followers: “Last hurricane we had I drove to somebody’s house to play FIFA16 in the rain cause they called me out on Twitter...”

As for Dwayne Johnson, he understands the havoc that hurricanes wreak all too well. The Rock lived through Andrew he wrote on social media, while sending out good vibes to victims of Hurricane Harvey. So far, Johnson’s been quiet on social media, but we are sure we will hear from him.

Talk about living through hurricanes. Gloria Estefan has experienced her share. The singer seemed laid back about her approach to Irma, Instagramming her fans that her Broadway hit “On Your Feet” was on tour.

 

Even though we're praying for everyone in Hurricane Irma's path including ourselves, I still want to look toward the future so get ready Philadelphia because @onyourfeetbway is coming to you & the presale starts today! Use code word: CONGA & visit https://www.kimmelcenter.org/events-and-tickets/201718/broadway-philadelphia/on-your-feet/?utm_source=FanPresale&utm_medium=socialmedia&utm_content=OnYourFeet&utm_campaign=90617_FanPresale_OnYourFeet to get your tickets today!! Aunque estamos orando por todos que serán impactados por el Ciclón Irma, incluyéndonos a nosotros, quiero seguir mirando hacia el futuro... Philadelphia! Hoy empieza el presale para @onyourfeetbway usa el code- CONGA cuando visita a https://www.kimmelcenter.org/events-and-tickets/201718/broadway-philadelphia/on-your-feet/?utm_source=FanPresale&utm_medium=socialmedia&utm_content=OnYourFeet&utm_campaign=90617_FanPresale_OnYourFeet

A post shared by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on

“Even though we're praying for everyone in Hurricane Irma’s path including ourselves, I still want to look toward the future so get ready Philadelphia because @onyourfeetbway is coming to you & the presale starts today! Use code word: CONGA.”

Kristen Bell had the misfortune of being in the area, she wrote on social media. “I’m currently in Ft. Lauderdale FL, evacuating tomorrow morning,” wrote the actress on Tuesday, adding. “If ur in an evac zone- don't wait this out. Get inland asap.”

Others who were safe and sound elsewhere, sent out thoughts to family and friends who were bracing for this Category 5 monster.

Bell’s fellow “Frozen” star Fort Lauderdale native Josh Gad wrote: “Everyone back home in Florida get to safety. This one is no joke.”

