Do you live in a hurricane evacuation zone? Check this map on what to do

What are hurricane evacuation zones? Hurricanes can leave dangerous or even fatal conditions in their path. Here's how evacuation zones work to keep vulnerable areas safe.

Hurricane Dorian is knocking on Florida’s door.

With the hurricane now predicted to hit as a Category 4, it is time to think about if you live in an evacuation zone.

It’s easy to find out if your home is in an evacuation zone by entering your address on a Miami-Dade map. Residents who live near the shoreline and some inland areas — Zones A and B — may be ordered to leave.

The zones are organized from A to E, with zone A being the area most vulnerable to storm surges. A large part of Miami-Dade County is classified as zone A, so check your zone.

Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency Management offers tips on how to be prepared for hurricane season and important things you should consider before going to an evacuation center.

Broward County has two evacuation plans, A and B, which depend on the size of storm surges and the hurricane. Hurricane evacuations are ordered by the county administrator, which has not yet been done.

Evacuation plan A goes into effect if the storm surge is 4-7 feet above sea level with winds from 74-110 miles per hour. All mobile home residents, residents beside tidal bodies of water and in low-lying areas, and residents east of the Intracoastal Waterway should evacuate.

Evacuation Plan B goes into effect if the storm surge is 7-11 feet above sea level with winds of 111 miles per hour or greater. All those told to evacuate in plan A will asked to again, along with all residents east of U.S. 1.

For the latest information on Hurricane Dorian, visit the Miami Herald’s hurricane page.