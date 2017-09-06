Here’s what’s closed, canceled or postponed because of Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma spins closer toward the United States — and South Florida sits in its projected path — local groups and municipalities are rescheduling or canceling events and shuttering locations ahead of the storm. Here is an updated list of locations that have been closed or events that have been canceled or postponed:

Government offices

Monroe County has closed its schools, government offices and county parks starting Wednesday, Sept. 6 until further notice. This includes the state courts, which will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Miami-Dade county offices will be closed Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8.

City of Miami offices closed Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8. Regular garbage, trash, recycle pickup through Thursday. Canceled Friday.

Schools/after-school/community centers

Miami-Dade public schools will be be shut down after class ends Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Broward and Palm Beach public schools will be closed Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept. 8.

The city of North Miami canceled all city events starting Thursday, Sept. 7 though Monday, Sept. 11. It is also distributing sandbags to North Miami residents starting Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the North Miami Motor Pool at 1855 NE 142 Street.

Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Key West will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 6, through Monday, Sept. 11. The Archdiocese of Miami said all of its elementary and high schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8. Saint Thomas University will also be closed starting Thursday.

Miami Country Day School will be closed from Wednesday through the end of the week.

Ransom Everglades, Gulliver Schools and Scheck Hillel Community School will be closed Thursday and Friday. All after-school activities at Gulliver are canceled for Wednesday. Ransom Everglades has canceled all school activities from Thursday through the weekend.

Universities have begun to cancel classes as well. The University of Miami and Florida International University canceled classes for the rest of the week starting Wednesday. Saint Thomas University canceled classes Thursday through the weekend. UM also told its students to evacuate South Florida if possible.

Miami-Dade College canceled classes and special events Thursday through Sunday, then announced it would move up the closure to Wednesday at 4 p.m. Barry University is also closed on all campuses throughout the state and Caribbean starting Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Broward College will be closed starting Thursday.

FIU said employees are expected to report to work Wednesday, Sept. 6. The university will closed as of Thursday, Sept. 7. All special events on campus, including the Saturday football game, are canceled.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade will close all five of its clubs Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept. 8.

Pridelines' Community Center has closed until further notice as of Wednesday.

Community Health of South Florida Inc. closed its Marathon and Tavernier health centers in the Keys per evacuation orders, and all 11 of its health centers will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Doris Ison Health Center (10300 SW 216 St.0 will remain open only for urgent care, its crisis stabilization unit and its pharmacy.

Events, meetings

The Miami International Auto Show, which was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, has been postponed.

The Children’s Trust Family Expo, which was also scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed, per a press release.

A Hialeah Park concert featuring Monsieur Periné and Danay scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is canceling a Patriot Day event on the anniversary of Sept. 11., as is South Miami Senior High School.

The Fast Lane Friday event scheduled at the Homestead-Miami Speedway for Friday, Sept. 8 was canceled.

The Arsht Center canceled its ArtsLaunch2017 event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9. DWNTWN Art Days was also canceled.

The Archdiocese of Miami has postponed a Mass celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Charity scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8.

A Hollywood Commission workshop meant to discuss the renaming of streets scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6, will be postponed.

A City of Miami meeting to discuss assisting with relief efforts for Texas residents affected by Hurricane Harvey scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, has been canceled.

The Dade County Bar Association Gala was rescheduled to Oct. 21.

Parks, museums, airports