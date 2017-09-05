Miami Auto Show postponed indefinitely due to threat of Hurricane Irma

The Miami International Auto Show, slated to open at the Miami Beach Convention Center Saturday, has postponed its opening due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

The show announced the closure Tuesday after Irma strengthened to a Category 5 storm, the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean outside of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

“Our priorities are to provide any assistance that helps our community better prepare for this hurricane,” said Richard Baker, president of the South Florida Dealers Association, promoters of the annual Auto Show, in a statement. “We hope to be able to open the Auto Show sometime next week depending on the movement of the storm, but will continue to work with officials at the City of Miami Beach on just when an opening will be possible.”

Show coordinator Cliff Ray said Monday that in a best case scenario in which the storm turns away from South Florida, the show would hope to reopen on Sept. 13 and run through its scheduled end on Sept. 17. The opening date will depend on Irma’s course later in the week.

The Auto Show debuted in 1971 and involves more than 190 dealerships in Miami-Dade, Broward Palm Beach and Monroe counties.