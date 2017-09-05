MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com
MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Business

Miami Auto Show postponed indefinitely due to threat of Hurricane Irma

By Chabeli Herrera

cherrera@miamiherald.com

September 05, 2017 1:21 PM

The Miami International Auto Show, slated to open at the Miami Beach Convention Center Saturday, has postponed its opening due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

The show announced the closure Tuesday after Irma strengthened to a Category 5 storm, the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean outside of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

“Our priorities are to provide any assistance that helps our community better prepare for this hurricane,” said Richard Baker, president of the South Florida Dealers Association, promoters of the annual Auto Show, in a statement. “We hope to be able to open the Auto Show sometime next week depending on the movement of the storm, but will continue to work with officials at the City of Miami Beach on just when an opening will be possible.”

More Videos

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Pause
Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store 1:06

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store

Willie the Bee man 2:13

Willie the Bee man

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall 0:35

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall

Hurricane Irma's menacing eye strengthens 0:38

Hurricane Irma's menacing eye strengthens

Hurricane warnings and watches in Caribbean as Irma approaches 0:33

Hurricane warnings and watches in Caribbean as Irma approaches

Mermaid tails at this popular aqua burlesque show 1:37

Mermaid tails at this popular aqua burlesque show

Doc provides pearly whites and even some dental bling for pets 1:43

Doc provides pearly whites and even some dental bling for pets

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic

Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands 0:37

Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands

  • Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

    Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

Meta Viers/McClatchy

Show coordinator Cliff Ray said Monday that in a best case scenario in which the storm turns away from South Florida, the show would hope to reopen on Sept. 13 and run through its scheduled end on Sept. 17. The opening date will depend on Irma’s course later in the week.

The Auto Show debuted in 1971 and involves more than 190 dealerships in Miami-Dade, Broward Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Willie the Bee man

View More Video