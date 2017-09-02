Hurricane Irma moving west with 110-mph winds, expected to grow into an intense storm

More Videos 0:33 Hurricane Irma moving west Pause 5:45 Giancarlo Stanton talks about hitting his 50th home run 0:26 Tropical storm forms in far eastern Atlantic Ocean 0:28 Path still uncertain for Hurricane Irma 0:39 Hurricane Irma strengthens to major Cat 3 storm 2:31 FIU biologist teaches students how to monitor mangroves off the Biscayne coastal wetlands 0:59 Flooded Houston home doesn't stop this man from playing his piano 1:45 Hurricane Andrew: Faces in the aftermath 5:08 Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 1:34 Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma moving west Hurricane Irma is back up to a Category 3 storm with 115 mph maximum sustained winds and expected to get stronger, predicted the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. advisory. The storm is moving west-souhtwest, but expected to turn west on Monday. Hurricane Irma is back up to a Category 3 storm with 115 mph maximum sustained winds and expected to get stronger, predicted the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. advisory. The storm is moving west-souhtwest, but expected to turn west on Monday. NOAA

