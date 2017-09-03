More Videos

  Hurricane Irma moving west

    Hurricane Irma is back up to a Category 3 storm with 115 mph maximum sustained winds and expected to get stronger, predicted the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. advisory. The storm is moving west-souhtwest, but expected to turn west on Monday.

Hurricane

Hurricane Irma remains a Category 3 with growth potential

By David J. Neal

September 03, 2017 8:32 AM

Hurricane Irma remained a Category 3 storm Sunday morning with 115 mph maximum sustained winds after bumping up from Category 2 overnight.

And, the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory warned, “Some strengthening is forecast through the next 48 hours.”

Irma continued to move west-southwest at about 14 mph. The storm is expected to slow Sunday night, then turn to the west on Monday.

The NHC advises the Leeward Islands, about 855 miles west of Irma, to keep track of the storm with “Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches will likely be required for portions of these islands later today or tonight.”

As storms go, Irma is a compact system with hurricane-force winds up to 25 miles from the center and tropical storm winds up to 80 miles from the center.

The next full hurricane center advisory will be 5 p.m.

