FPL restores power to all but ten customers in South Florida following Matthew

All but 10 Florida Power & Light customers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties who were in the dark following Hurricane Matthew had their power restored by Sunday afternoon, according to the utility company.
Throughout the storm, which grazed Florida’s east coast Thursday and Friday as its made its way north, nearly 150,000 customers — the majority of whom were in Palm Beach — temporarily lost power.
FPL workers were on standby throughout the state to quickly fix the power problems brought on by Matthew's high winds and rain. Crews will restore power as long as winds are less than 35 miles per hour.
The 10 remaining customers without power on Sunday were in Palm Beach, according to FPL.
There were still significant power outages Sunday in several counties across central and north Florida including Martin, Volusia and St. Johns.
“Our crews worked through the night again & we’ll continue working until all customers are restored,” the company tweeted Sunday morning.
