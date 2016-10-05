Florida braces for Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew, a lethal storm already blamed for 11 deaths, delivered a sobering wake-up call to Florida Wednesday: a hurricane warning for most of the Atlantic coast that shuttered schools, triggered mandatory evacuations and put billions of dollars of property at risk.
While Matthew’s impacts remain uncertain, the storm set in motion a major hurricane drill across the state not seen in nearly a decade.
From Westchester to Daytona Beach, lines formed around gas pumps and in supermarkets. Miami-Dade and Broward counties canceled schools for the rest of the week. Drawbridges closed and national parks battened down. Florida Power & Light positioned teams anticipating major outages.
In a morning address, President Barack Obama warned the storm could be pounding the state as early as tomorrow, leaving little time to prepare.
“This is a serious storm. It has already hit Haiti with devastating effect. It is now in the process of moving through the Bahamas,” he said. “By tomorrow morning, it will already begin to have significant effect in Florida, and then has the potential to strengthen and move on up the coast.”
At 2 p.m. Matthew was located about 70 miles south of Long Island, Bahamas, moving at 12 mph. Sustained winds reached 120 mph and may strengthen as the storm moves over warm Bahamian waters. Matthew will likely continue pushing northwestward for the next two days, putting it on track to near the Florida coast, or even make landfall, Thursday evening.
As Matthew’s track continues to skirt the Florida coast, forecasters have repeatedly warned that predicting such storms can be complicated. Even a slight turn can deliver major impacts.
“Only a small deviation of the track to the left of the NHC forecast could bring the core of a major hurricane onshore within the hurricane warning area in Florida,” forecasters repeated in their latest update.
Matthew will move across the Bahamas Wednesday and Thursday, delivering heavy rain and storm surge that could reach 15 feet in places, a dangerous threat to the flat islands.
Prime minister Perry Christie urged Bahamians to prepare for a “worst-case scenario’’ early Wednesday as they braced for the fierce storm.
Bahamas' most populated island, New Providence, was projected to get a direct hit, the first time a major hurricane has landed there since 1929.
Bishop Walter Honchell, a minister in one of the most impoverished areas of Nassau, said residents were very worried about their safety, particularly since they live in poorly constructed housing.
"We pray that no lives are lost,'' he said.
Gov. Rick Scott flew around the state and met with emergency managers to repeat warnings. In briefings throughout the day, he urged residents in barrier islands prone to flooding to evacuate and not wait until the storm hits. About 500 national guard troops have been activated and will be deployed around the state to assist with evacuations, he added.
“This is a dangerous storm. It is never too early to evacuate,” he said.
Emergencies have been declared in four states — all of Florida and South Carolina, eastern and central North Carolina and southeastern Georgia.
In South Carolina, Gov. Nikki Haley ordered a complete evacuation of the state's coast on Wednesday, amounting to more than one million of the state’s 4.8 million people.
"Our goal is to make sure you get 100 miles away from the coast," Haley said.
The storm made landfall in western Haiti on Tuesday morning, causing severe flooding and wind damage. It then made landfall in eastern Cuba with winds of 140 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Washed out roads and damaged bridges in Haiti made much of the Tiburon peninsula, where Matthew hit hardest, inaccessible. So far, five deaths have been confirmed, although authorities are still trying to assess damages. UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said Wednesday at least 350,000 people “need immediate assistance,” and that his organization was working to quickly survey the country and provide help.
Photographs posted on Twitter and other social media Tuesday and Wednesday showed thick, raging flood waters overtaking bridges and spilling over riverbanks. Roofs were torn off of homes and in some places the flooding was shoulder high.
The U.S. government said it was ready to provide relief and around 300 U.S. Marines set off on the USS Mesa Verde to assist Haiti, the Marines said in a tweet.
In Cuba, where more than 377,000 people were evacuated, the storm lashed Imías, Maisí y Baracoa in the easternmost province of Guantánamo on Tuesday night. During the height of the storm, journalists from the radio station La Voz del Sol in Baracoa and television station Primada Vision reported walls shaking.
Storm surges of 10 to 13 feet, with waves as high 25 feet, triggered coastal flooding on the north coasts of Guantánamo and Holguín provinces. Cuba’s Institute of Meteorology also reported additional flooding from Las Tunas to Camagüey.
Cuban forecasters said rainfall of four to six inches was expected Wednesday with more in mountainous areas.
At Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay Navy base, which evacuated about 715 family members plus pets for the Florida panhandle over the weekend, the base commander reported some downed trees. A section of the base also lost power. Troops were expected to be able to return home today.
Miami Herald staff writers Julie K. Brown, David Neal, Kristen M. Clark and Carol Rosenberg contributed to this report. The story was also supplemented with material from The Associated Press and the Washington Post.
