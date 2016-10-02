Hurricane Matthew remains a threat to Florida as it aims for Cuba, Jamaica and Haiti

Hurricane Matthew showed some signs of weakening on Sunday, but remains a major threat to the region.
It’s still a Category 4 hurricane that’s ominously creeping up on the Caribbean with a long-range threat to sideswipe Florida.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the hurricane’s center sat about 350 miles south/southwest of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince and 310 miles from Kingston, Jamaica. Matthew is moving slowly west at 3 mph.
The National Hurricane Center projects a northwestern turn later Sunday with a north turn Sunday night.
“The vertical shear is not forecast to become much stronger while Matthew is in the Caribbean, so the hurricane should remain near category 4 status for the next 36-48 hours,” the 11 a.m. advisory said. “Once Matthew moves into the Atlantic, some increase in shear along with a decrease in oceanic heat content should result in a little weakening.”
As for where Matthew’s going, the hurricane center’s advisory said, “After a northwestward motion, the center has meandered westward over the past few hours. Matthew is expected to turn northward and move between a mid-level ridge to the east and a weak trough over the Gulf of Mexico for the next few days.”
But with this caveat: “It is important to remind users that average NHC track forecast errors are around 175 miles at day 4 and 230 miles at day 5. Therefore, it is too soon to rule out possible hurricane impacts from Matthew in Florida.”
Jamaica, Haiti and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma, and Las Tunas all remain under a hurricane warning.
In Guantanamo Bay, Cuba U.S. military began evacuating military family and staff to Pensacola. Navy Captain David Culpepper, teh base commander, told residents Saturday via Radio Gitmo they needed to prepare for the possibility of the base taking a direct hit from a Category 3 or 4 hurricane.
According to an NBC 6 report, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said there will be evacuations but the Jamaica those evacuated would return to would be in better shape than after previous hurricanes.
"The marker for hurricane impact in recent times is Hurricane Gilbert and I was around then; I'm certain that Jamaica is much better prepared," Holness said.
Haiti civil protection officials broadcast warnings of massive waves followed by storm surge and urged emergency sustenance preparation. Boating along the southern coast has been banned.
As of Tuesday, #Bahamasair will suspend all service to southern #Bahamas due to hurricane #Matthew.— Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) October 2, 2016
Herald staff writer Carol Rosenberg contributed to this report.
