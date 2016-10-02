Despite hurricane-related rain, Colombians voting Sunday on historic peace deal

Voters were braving the rain Sunday to cast ballots in a historic plebiscite that will determine whether or not a peace deal with the country’s largest guerrilla group can be implemented.
Polls leading up to the election were giving the “yes” vote a healthy majority, but rains brought on by Hurricane Matthew were threatening to dampen turnout.
READ MORE: Victims of the conflict face tough choices in peace vote
At a polling station near the capital’s Bolivar Plaza, only 52 out of 450 registered voters had cast their ballot by noon. But organizers were expecting the pace to pick up as rains dissipated in the afternoon. At least 13 percent of the electorate needs to cast a ballot for the plebiscite to be valid, and polls will be closing at 5 p.m. EST.
After casting his vote, President Juan Manuel Santos said he believed the election “would change the history of the country for the better.”
“We’re ending a 52-year-old war and opening up the path for peace,” he said.
If the peace deal is approved, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which were founded in 1964, will lay down their weapons and become political players in the long-troubled Andean nation.
On Saturday, the FARC announced they would provide a detailed list of their resources and goods — which they called their “war economy” — to be used to make reparations to the victims of the conflict. Up until now, the group had insisted that it was broke.
READ MORE: The winding, secret negotiations that led to peace talks
On Sunday, President Alvaro Uribe, who has been campaigning against the deal, said the government had its finger on the scale by pouring resources into the “yes” campaign while trying to drown out dissenting voices. He also said it was dangerous to submit a 297-page peace pact, which was negotiated over the course of almost four years in Havana, Cuba, to a simple up or down vote.
Among Uribe’s key gripes are that the FARC leadership may avoid prison time and they will be allowed to run for public office.
“Peace is a fantasy we all want,” Uribe said, shortly after voting, “but the Havana peace deal is disappointing.”
Carolina Travesedo, a 27-year-old religion teacher, said she had some doubts about the content of the peace deal but had voted in favor of it.
“It’s not perfect,” she said. “But this is a day where we have to have hope and give peace a little help.”
Luis Ernesto Gonzalez, a 65-year-old homeopath from the city of Florencia in southern Colombia, said he feared the peace deal will put the nation at risk by giving the FARC a free pass.
“We’re giving them a passport so they can come down from the hills into the cities and keep killing and committing crimes,” he said. “This government is unjust in giving benefits to these violent people.”
Provisions of the deal
The peace deal was hard-fought and sweeping. Among its key provisions: Most guerrillas will receive amnesty, and those accused of serious crimes will have access to “alternative” penalties that don’t include jail time as long they confess their crimes.
The deal also requires the FARC, which has ties to Colombia’s cocaine trade, to become part of the solution and help eliminate illicit crops.
The deal contemplates reparations for victims, a truth commission and a special group to discover the fate of the disappeared. But at its core, the deal paves the way for the FARC to transform itself into a political party.
Comments