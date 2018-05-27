Alberto triggers tropical storm warnings along Florida coast

Forecasters on Sunday morning said that subtropical storm Alberto is slowly strengthening as it draws closer to the Gulf Coast, setting off new tropical storm warnings stretching just north of Naples up past the tip of Florida's Panhandle.

In an 8 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Alberto was moving north near the eastern Gulf of Mexico at 15 mph and that the storm would approach the northern Gulf Coast by Sunday night or Monday.

Forecasters recorded the storm's maximum sustained winds to be 45 mph.

Alberto is located just northwest of Cuba and about 165 miles southwest of Tampa.

But residents in the northern Gulf Coast will feel Alberto before they see the storm, forecasters say, adding that heavy rainfall and tropical storm conditions will likely reach the region by Sunday night. Those conditions will be felt along the warning zones on the west coast of Florida as well, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In the Florida Keys and the rest of South Florida, Alberto is expected to drop an additional three to six inches, with isolated storm totals of 10 inches, on Sunday, the hurricane center said. Forecasters warn that the storm could bring heavy rain and a risk of flooding and flash flooding to western Cuba, the Keys and South Florida through Sunday.





The Florida Panhandle into eastern Alabama and western Georgia are forecast to see four to eight inches of rain Sunday, with isolated storm totals of 12 inches.

A brief tornado warning was issued for parts of Miami-Dade County until 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The warning included Kendall, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Gradual strengthening is forecast until the storm reaches the northern Gulf Coast, at which point meteorologists expect it to weaken and become a tropical depression by Monday night or Tuesday, according to the hurricane center.