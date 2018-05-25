Flood watch issued in South Florida for all of Memorial Day weekend

A flood watch has been issued for all of South Florida through Memorial Day weekend.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service warn that storms will be in effect from 8 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.
Meteorologists say heavy rainfall may lead to significant street flooding. The rain is also expected to threaten building structures in low-lying areas.
You can thank subtropical storm Alberto for the soggy three-day weekend.
"There will be a surge in tropical moisture over South Florida beginning today and lasting through Memorial Day weekend," Larry Kelly, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Miami office, said Friday morning. "That's really the main concern."
Flooding is possible in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties after weeks of rain that in some locations pushed total rainfall to more than two or three times the usual May amounts. Gusty winds and rough seas should increase Saturday, with tornadoes possible Saturday and Sunday. Rip currents are also expected on both coasts, the Miami weather office said.
