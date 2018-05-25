Alberto becomes the season's first named storm, a week before it even starts

Alberto, a rare preseason subtropical storm, formed in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, National Hurricane Center forecasters said.
In an 11 a.m. advisory, forecasters said the storm was located about 55 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico moving to the north, northeast at a 6 mph crawl with sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is expected to pass near the Yucatan coast Friday night and continue to the north over the weekend before turning to the northwest by Monday as it nears the U.S. coast, increasing in intensity and possibly becoming a hurricane.
Heavy rain remains the storm's biggest threat, with 10 to 15 inches forecast for western Cuba and the Yucatan peninsula. Some locations could get up to 25 inches.
Florida and the Gulf Coast should also brace for heavy rain and potential flooding, with parts of the northern coast facing the added threat of storm surge.
"When it gets inland, it will be a slow mover, so this could be a horrific flooding event up there," hurricane center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said.
Forecasters upped the storm's status on Friday after local buoys and ship readings reported higher winds. It was designated subtropical because strong upper level winds continue to shear the top, leaving it lopsided. A subtropical system packs the same hazards as tropical storms — heavy rain and wind — but lacks the warm center. Stronger winds also wrap around the storm's edges, rather than the center.
But as it moves north, the shear is expected to subside and allow the storm to become better organized.
"In the northern Gulf, the upper winds won’t be an issue any more. The storm will get better organized so we expect it to strengthen," Feltgen said. "You certainly can’t rule out that it could become a hurricane."
Because the storm's center is so messy, forecasting the track also remains difficult, forecasters said. A large ridge to the east should steer it north for the next 24 hours. Sometime Saturday, they expect a ridge over Florida and the western Atlantic, and low pressure system in the central Gulf, to speed it up and turn it toward the northwest.
In three to four days, as it nears the north-central Gulf Coast, the ridge should weaken and again slow Alberto down. By Monday, as it hovers over warm Gulf waters, winds are now forecast to increase to 65 mph.
A hurricane hunter plane is scheduled to fly into the storm later today.
With the storm sucking so much moisture from the Caribbean, South Florida is still likely to have a soggy holiday weekend.
"There will be a surge in tropical moisture over South Florida beginning today and lasting through Memorial Day weekend," Larry Kelly, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Miami office, said Friday morning. "That's really the main concern."
Flooding is possible in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties after weeks of rain that in some locations pushed total rainfall to more than two and three times usual May amounts. Gusty winds and rough seas should increase Saturday, with tornadoes possible Saturday and Sunday. Rip currents are also expected on both coasts, the Miami weather office said.
No flood advisories for South Florida have been issued, but Kelly said they're possible.
"It's something we'll definitely continue to monitor," he said.
As the storm rolls north, watches and warnings could go up along the U.S. coast as early as tomorrow. Cuba and Mexico issued tropical storm watches for western Cuba and the Yucatan peninsula early Friday.
