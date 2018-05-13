Tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico expected to drench South Florida this week

Hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1, but the National Hurricane Center is already eying a disturbance in the gulf.
On Sunday, the hurricane center flagged an area of showers and thunderstorms stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf.
The disturbance was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm, according to a tropical outlook memo issued Sunday.
And while the storm is not expected to develop, it still will likely continue to drench South Florida over the next week and possibly into the coming weekend. This comes after South Florida saw a wet Mother's Day weekend.
"A lot of what we saw this weekend will continue for most of the week," said Chris Fisher, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Miami. "There is a lot of tropical moisture."
Fisher said rain will be in the forecast every day, "but there will be some breaks."
While severe thunderstorms aren't expected, he said, there is potential for flooding in urban areas.
The tropical outlook memo gave South Floridians a similar warning: "Regardless of subtropical or tropical cyclone formation, this system will enhance rainfall across portions of Florida and the northeastern Gulf Coast during the next few days."
