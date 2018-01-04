Dozens of flights to the Northeast have been canceled due to the winter storm

Cancellations of flights to New York or Boston stacked like Legos Thursday as the weather that drives Northeastern people to South Florida is keeping them here.
Thursday’s first five Miami International Airport-to-LaGuardia Airport flights have been canceled, the latest being American Airlines 1064 (codeshare British Airways 6898), scheduled to leave at 11:35 a.m. The next MIA-LGA departure on Delta, Delta 1287/WestJet 6695, was scheduled for 12:09 p.m. and has been moved back to 1:09 p.m. The next one on American is American 1366/British Airways 6872 on time at 12:25 p.m.
The 7 a.m. MIA-JFK flights on American and Delta both were cancelled, as was American 1048, which was scheduled to leave at 3:29 p.m. American’s next flight is No. 64 at 1:32, a codeshare with British Airways 4345, Finnair 5714, Etihad 3657, Latam 6496, Malaysia 9452. The next flight out of Miami into JFK is at 12:40, Delta 418/Gol 8101/AlItalia 3358/KLM 5195/Virgin Atlantic 4756/Air France 2549/Aeroflot 3469/WestJet 6869/Jet Airways 7709.
For those who fly into Newark, six of the first seven Miami-to-Newark flights have been zapped. The only exception: American 1037/British Airways 2532/Latam 6855 & 2048 at 1:35 p.m. The next United flight into its Newark hub is 8:07 p.m., United 0722.
The first four flights out of Miami to Boston’s Logan International Airport, all on American, have been canceled. That leaves two flights, American 1516/Latam 2111 at 6:10 p.m. and American 2539/Latam 6618 at 7:40 p.m., between MIA and Logan, which is two more than you’ll find out of Fort Lauderdale — all seven Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood flights to Boston Logan have been canceled.
You can still get to New York out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Thursday. The only Thursday flight to Newark that wasn’t canceled, a JetBlue flight, left at 8:50 a.m., 10 minutes ahead of its scheduled departure time.
In fact, JetBlue is the only airline that hasn’t already canceled its Fort Lauderdale-to-JFK flights. Flight 502, a codeshare with Azul Airlines 7366, is still scheduled to leave at 10:07 a.m. and JetBlue 1202 is still set for a 12:25 p.m. gate departure.
JetBlue’s 1572, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood to LaGuardia, remains scheduled on time for 11:15 a.m. That first two Fort Laurderdale-to-LaGuardia flights, both on Delta, have been canceled. So has Spirit Airlines 180, at 11:39 a.m. Delta 1722/WestJet 6625 has had its 11:05 a.m. departure pushed back to 1 p.m. As of 9:15 a.m., Delta 1410/WestJet 6619 was still scheduled to leave at 1:15 p.m.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
