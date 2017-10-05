A couple of pedestrians splash across the intersection of 24th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach
Weather

Crazy rain + King Tide = a load of flooding in South Florida

By David J. Neal

October 05, 2017 12:18 PM

Pockets of South Florida were underwater on Thursday from heavy storms and high tides.

South Florida is under a flood advisory until 2:15 p.m. Thursday. A flood watch runs through Friday afternoon.

The combination of day-long rain and King Tides submerged parts of Brickell, Miami Beach and Doral, including 87th Avenue from 36th Street to the Dolphins Expressway. On streets and in parking lots, pedestrians with pants at wading length and no shoes made their way while dodging the wake from cars. Some cars stalled out from the rising water.

The National Weather Service expects another inch or two Thursday night.

Don’t blame Tropical Storm Nate, which made landfall in Nicaragua Thursday morning, sending heavy rain across the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The rain drenching South Florida is from tropical system hovering over the Florida Straits about 50 miles southwest of Key West. The bad weather is expected to last a few days.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

