Crazy rain + King Tide = a load of flooding in South Florida

Pockets of South Florida were underwater on Thursday from heavy storms and high tides.
South Florida is under a flood advisory until 2:15 p.m. Thursday. A flood watch runs through Friday afternoon.
The combination of day-long rain and King Tides submerged parts of Brickell, Miami Beach and Doral, including 87th Avenue from 36th Street to the Dolphins Expressway. On streets and in parking lots, pedestrians with pants at wading length and no shoes made their way while dodging the wake from cars. Some cars stalled out from the rising water.
I tweeted pic of my street in Miami Beach during Hurricane Irma. Water was about this level then. Today, no hurricane. It’s #kingtide pic.twitter.com/zobQ6lz8dR— Joey Flechas (@joeflech) October 5, 2017
Peak Tide was 90 minutes ago. Parts of Brickell Avenue still flooded out from 13th to 15th— David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) October 5, 2017
The National Weather Service expects another inch or two Thursday night.
Don’t blame Tropical Storm Nate, which made landfall in Nicaragua Thursday morning, sending heavy rain across the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The rain drenching South Florida is from tropical system hovering over the Florida Straits about 50 miles southwest of Key West. The bad weather is expected to last a few days.
Flooding not limited to #SoBe. This is a pic of Biscayne Blvd (@CityofMiami) this morning. pic.twitter.com/kbNco25FQ5— Oscar A. Sanchez (@OASMiami) October 5, 2017
