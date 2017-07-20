Overnight, fire crews were called to assist in a hit and run accident in the southbound lanes of the highway between Okeechobee Road and NW 74th Street.
July 20, 2017 7:17 AM

Driver dies and fire engine hit in Palmetto Expressway crash

Miami-Dade firefighters were saved by one of their trucks during an emergency call on the Palmetto Expressway.

Early Thursday, fire crews were called to assist in a hit-and-run crash in the southbound lanes of the highway between Okeechobee Road and Northwest 74th Street.

Arriving crews used a fire engine to block off two lanes of traffic while they helped the injured driver. As they were doing this, a car plowed into the back of the fire truck. That driver died on impact.

“If this vehicle wasn’t in the position it was in, blocking the traffic for the oncoming, we could have had some fatalities out here with the firefighters,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Ernie Jillson.

The deadly crash shut down the highway for hours. Lanes reopened around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The person they were trying to render aid to in the initial crash was taken to a trauma center.

