All Palmetto Expressway exits into the Golden Glades open again

Two Palmetto Expressway eastbound exits into the Golden Glades Interchange have reopened after Wednesday’s early morning single-car fatal crash under a Golden Glades overpass.
Cleared: Crash in Miami-Dade on SR-826 east before US-441/NW 2 Ave, all lanes blocked. Last updated at 09:34:25AM.— FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) July 19, 2017
The passenger in the single car crash died, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The driver was taken to Aventura Hospital.
Though the crash, which occurred on State Road 826 east under the overpass created by Florida’s Turnpike exit, cleared by 6:50 a.m., lanes remained blocked for the investigation. Eastbound traffic normally headed for U.S. 441 or the turnpike was diverted toward the Interstate 95 exit from the right lanes.
This slowed Palmetto eastbround traffic back to Red Road, Northwest 57th Avenue and increased the usual constipation in the Golden Glades spaghetti bowl during the morning rush hour as that extra traffic wound through the Golden Glades to get to 441 or the turnpike.
