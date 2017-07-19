Two Palmetto Expressway eastbound exits into the Golden Glades Interchange remain closed Wednesday after an early morning single-car fatal crash under a Golden Glades overpass. Pierre Taylor ptaylor@miamiherald.com
Two Palmetto Expressway eastbound exits into the Golden Glades Interchange remain closed Wednesday after an early morning single-car fatal crash under a Golden Glades overpass. Pierre Taylor ptaylor@miamiherald.com

Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

July 19, 2017 7:33 AM

All Palmetto Expressway exits into the Golden Glades open again

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Two Palmetto Expressway eastbound exits into the Golden Glades Interchange have reopened after Wednesday’s early morning single-car fatal crash under a Golden Glades overpass.

The passenger in the single car crash died, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The driver was taken to Aventura Hospital.

Though the crash, which occurred on State Road 826 east under the overpass created by Florida’s Turnpike exit, cleared by 6:50 a.m., lanes remained blocked for the investigation. Eastbound traffic normally headed for U.S. 441 or the turnpike was diverted toward the Interstate 95 exit from the right lanes.

This slowed Palmetto eastbround traffic back to Red Road, Northwest 57th Avenue and increased the usual constipation in the Golden Glades spaghetti bowl during the morning rush hour as that extra traffic wound through the Golden Glades to get to 441 or the turnpike.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

