For this Orlando grandma, tickets to this superstar's concert was a perfect Easter gift

Bette Maloney is a super Justin Timberlake fan.
This wouldn't be remarkable except that Maloney is 88, which would place her somewhat outside the age group that propelled the former N'Sync singer to fame 20 years ago when he was 17.
Maloney's granddaughters, Sarah and Elizabeth Watson, surprised her on Easter by placing tickets to his May 14 concert at Orlando's Amway Center inside her Easter basket, Orlando Weekly reported. A video shared to Facebook and Instagram captured the woman's surprised and tearful reaction.
"Is this for real? For real, real? I've been trying to figure out how to save money to go," Maloney said in the clip. She quipped she'd won $65 in a recent Lotto drawing. But that wouldn't get her better tickets than she had for Timberlake's 20/20 Tour, which she saw in nosebleed seats in December 2013.
For JT's new Man of the Woods Tour, "We're not behind the stage," Maloney's granddaughters told the joyous woman in the video.
Timberlake's tour has two South Florida dates, May 18 at Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena, and May 19 at Sunrise's BB&T Center.
“I really like him. I thought he had a very nice personality,” Maloney said in a story WSVN posted. “I think he’s a very, very nice young man and he’s so talented He writes, sings, dances, acts, performs. And he’s married and has a baby. He seems to be pretty settled.”
He's married to actress Jessica Biel and they have a son.
Sarah Watson's Instagram post has nearly 900 views and Amway Center's Facebook video post has more than 28,000 views.
"Take a selfie with her, Justin Timberlake, please!" a fan commented on Watson's Instagram post.
