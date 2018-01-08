Justin Timberlake will play the Super Bowl and then head to Florida on tour

Justin Timberlake fans, get set to be super stoked.
Your man is coming to town.
The pop star announced via video on Monday that he’ll be heading out on tour to promote his upcoming (fifth) album “Man of the Woods.”
The Man of the Woods Tour. #MOTWTour. https://t.co/oydnUMzBE8 pic.twitter.com/GGkWqW8rDa— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 8, 2018
Timberlake hasn’t been on the road for four years since the “ 20/20 Experience.”
Of his latest record, out Feb. 2, the 36-year-old said he was inspired by the great outdoors.
“That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in,” said the married father of one (wife is actress Jessica Biel). “How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before — bring the outside in.”
In the video, the performer is seen walking through stalks of corn, bundled up in a snowy field and rising up from a body of water.
Kicking off March 13 in Toronto, the Man of the Woods tour will stop in South Florida on May 18 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami and May 19 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Ticketmaster.com; members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club and American Express cardholders will be eligible for presale tickets starting Tuesday.
The former NSYNC member just released the first single off the album, “Filthy.”
Apparently, his and Biel’s toddler son Silas is already a fan, JT told Extra’s Mario Lopez at the Golden Globes Sunday.
“We let him hear it like four times in a row this morning and he walks up to the mirror and he looks in and he goes, ‘Haters gonna say it's fake, so weal,’ I was like, ‘When the ‘R’ kicks in, you’re gonna have it.”
Timberlake is definitely busy.
The onetime boy-bander will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the NFL announced in October.
Comments