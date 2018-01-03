It’s snowing in Tallahassee for the first time in three decades

Florida’s capital woke up to snow and sleet on Wednesday, the first significant accumulation of frozen precipitation since 1989.

At 8:05 a.m. the National Weather Service in Tallahassee declared: “Snow has reached Tallahassee. Precip will end quickly from the west over the next 30-60 minutes.”

More Videos 1:11 Snow in Tallahassee Pause 0:41 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 0:26 Wintry storm brings snow to Tallahassee 0:27 South Florida braces for its first cold front of 2018 1:29 Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:13 Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark 6:23 Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Snow in Tallahassee Tallahassee awoke to snow and sleet, the first significant frozen precipitation in nearly 30 years. Snow in Tallahassee Tallahassee awoke to snow and sleet, the first significant frozen precipitation in nearly 30 years. Mary Ellen Klas Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More: South Florida, brace yourselves for the coldest spell of the season

Sure enough, after about 10 minutes of puffy flakes, the sleet and flurries melted quickly as Tallahassee’s morning traffic was significantly lighter because of weather warnings and school closings. Streets remained icy as police and transportation officials closed roads and urged caution.

Hazardous conditions caused an early morning accident that forced the closure of an I-10 flyover at Thomasville Road and U.S. 90. State highway officials also closed parts of Interstate 10, between Capital Circle Southwest to Live Oak in Suwanee County, because of ice on the roadway.

805am: Snow has reached Tallahassee. Precip will end quickly from the west over the next 30-60 minutes. https://t.co/sLFfEuRA1W — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 3, 2018

Read More: Cold weather is coming, and Miami is about to lose its mind

The forecast of a winter storm prompted officials to close schools, including Florida State University and Florida A&M University. Three Central Florida theme park attractions were also shut down due to the cold.

Although temperatures will continue to dip below freezing in the area for the next few days, a zero percent chance of precipitation means this might be Tallahassee’s only fling with snow for the foreseeable future.

The last time a wintery blast hit Tallahassee with any measurable snowfall was Dec. 22-23, 1989, when an inch fell.

This time, the snow accumulation was more significant farther north in Georgia where homeowners reported a half-inch of snow in Valdosta.

Miami Herald staff writer Alex Harris contributed to this report.