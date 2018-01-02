Some lucky students in Florida will be getting ‘snow days’ due to winter blast

Water is frozen on a tree in Fort Walton Beach in Florida’s Panhandle on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, after a resident left his sprinklers on. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing at night for the Panhandle through Thursday morning. Some school districts in northern and central Florida, including Leon County in the Panhandle, have closed their schools due to the winter blast expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Nick Tomecek AP