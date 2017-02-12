Community ‘shocked, devastated’ by swastika found painted on car

Residents of a Boca Raton community woke up Sunday to find a swastika spray-painted on the side of a car parked across from a home.
“This is a direct hate message,” said Yona Lunger, an activist in South Florida’s Jewish community. “We are shocked, devastated.”
Lunger said the car, which was parked on Sonoma Court, is driven by a teenager, who is visiting Israel with his father.
On Sunday, the predominantly Jewish community gathered near the the car to express their frustration.
Resident Ayelet May told WPBF 25 News that the act was “pretty horrifying.”
“It’s not something you expect to see next door,” May told the station.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation, Lunger said.
The vandalism comes at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise. Just last month there were string of bomb threats at Jewish community centers across the country.
Several centers in South Florida had to be evacuated, including the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center, which was evacuated twice in two weeks.
