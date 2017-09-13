Irma delays financial aid selection for Florida’s struggling schools

More Videos 1:41 From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path Pause 3:32 Betsy DeVos visits Tallahassee schools 1:53 Eight die in nursing home in Irma aftermath 0:37 Accused looters arrested in Midtown during Hurricane Irma 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 0:46 Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:31 It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida 2:13 Willie the Bee man 1:20 Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman Video Link copy Embed Code copy

House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing' Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, explains why the House wants to invest $200 million to bring in high-performing charter schools as "schools of hope" to serve low-income areas in Florida that have perpetually failing traditional public schools. Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, explains why the House wants to invest $200 million to bring in high-performing charter schools as "schools of hope" to serve low-income areas in Florida that have perpetually failing traditional public schools. The Florida Channel

