How to fix failing schools? Miami-Dade seeks $2.3 million in teacher bonuses to do it

More Videos 1:17 School district test run bus fleet before start of school Pause 0:33 Hurricane Irma moving west 2:37 Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 10-9 win over the Phillies 1:16 UM running back Mark Walton on the running games success in the victory over Bethune-Cookman 5:08 Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 1:34 Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 5:45 Giancarlo Stanton talks about hitting his 50th home run 2:15 Miami Head Coach Mark Richt on the win over Bethune-Cookman 0:51 Florida deputy crashes into Smart Car at 104 mph 2:23 Already facing an influx of deportees from the Dominican Republic, Haiti worries about TPS deportees Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing' Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, explains why the House wants to invest $200 million to bring in high-performing charter schools as "schools of hope" to serve low-income areas in Florida that have perpetually failing traditional public schools. Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, explains why the House wants to invest $200 million to bring in high-performing charter schools as "schools of hope" to serve low-income areas in Florida that have perpetually failing traditional public schools. The Florida Channel

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, explains why the House wants to invest $200 million to bring in high-performing charter schools as "schools of hope" to serve low-income areas in Florida that have perpetually failing traditional public schools. The Florida Channel