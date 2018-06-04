Executive Director, We Care Manatee

Florida is the third most populated state in the United States and the second largest state that did not expand Medicaid. Unfortunately, this has not served its residents well since, Florida also has one of the lowest minimum wage rates and one of the highest uninsured population in the country (19 percent). More than 3.6 million Florida residents are without health insurance. It’s also more expensive to access care in the Sunshine State.

Floridians total healthcare expenditure totals more than $132 billion, equaling approximately $7,100 per person, a figure higher than the national average of $6.800. Yet many major insurers have exited state sponsored exchange/Obamacare in Florida, leaving those of little means who may need subsides to pay for premiums with few options to pay for medical care. The issue impacts both adults and children making it an issue for workers of today and the future of our state for tomorrow.

In the end, shunning access to affordable healthcare for Floridians doesn’t just impact the poor and uninsured, it impacts us all. Despite being an offer of compassion, it just makes economic sense. Let’s make affordable health care a priority in Florida and stop being the worst state in the nation.