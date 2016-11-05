Campaigning under a downpour, Clinton touts Florida ‘momentum’

The end of a wild campaign happily near, her presidential prize tantalizingly close, Hillary Clinton took the stage in Pembroke Pines on Saturday afternoon — torrential rain be damned — to ask voters one more time to stick with her.
“Boy, is this a hardy group,” she remarked, overlooking an outdoor crowd at C.B. Smith Park sheltering under umbrellas and makeshift ponchos.
With people eager to flee the downpour, Clinton lasted about seven minutes — perhaps her shortest stump speech of the presidential race.
Clinton, her voice raspy three days before the election, bragged about her support “breaking records in a lot of places.”
“We are seeing tremendous momentum,” she said.
One of those places: South Florida, one of the most important regions for Clinton in the nation’s largest swing state. Democrats narrowly lead Republicans in voter turnout so far across the state, in no small part thanks to voters in solidly blue Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
The last weekend of early voting, which ends at 7 p.m. Sunday, traditionally brings multitudes of Democrats to the polls. Clinton’s appearance was timed to push supporters to cast their ballots, the bad weather could keep some of them home.
Clinton’s Saturday was her third Broward County appearance in six days.
“I want to be president for everybody,” she said, fighting not to be drowned out by the pounding rain. “So let’s get out! Let’s vote for the future! Let’s vote for what we want!”
In Pines, people awaited Clinton under increasingly darkening skies that only opened moments before the candidate took the stage. A number of attendees gave off the distinct aroma weed.
Clinton mentioned her campaign’s Friday night concert in Cleveland featuring Jay Z and Beyoncé, who in homage to the candidate wore a pantsuit. Just a few hours earlier in Tampa, Donald Trump had derided the celebrity-studded Clinton affair.
“We don’t need Jay Z to fill up arenas,” Trump said. “We do it the old-fashioned way.”
Promising a Florida win — which he needs to have any shot at the White House — Trump appeared before a crowd of several thousand people at a rally that, like Clinton’s, came together with short notice.
“As you know, the Cubans just endorsed me,” Trump said, apparently referring to the backing he recently received from Miami’s Bay of Pigs veterans.
Trump called Clinton “the candidate of yesterday.”
“We are the movement of the future,” he said. “They’ve never seen a movement like this.”
Before the rally, Clinton campaigned in Republican territory near the West Miami Community Center early voting site where Marco Rubio cast his ballot Monday. She was met by telenovela star Jencarlos Canela, a rope line of longtime supporters and a Colombian-style pachanga, complete with drums and dancers. When one person handed Clinton a traditional Colombian hat, she waved it in the air.
Later, Clinton dropped in on her Little Haiti field office, decorated inside with many signs reading “Ayisyen pou Hillary” — Haitians for Hillary, in Creole. She was introduced by Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jean Monestime
“Haiti has been close to my heart for a very long time,” Clinton said. “And we really feel a sense of connection to Haiti and all of the challenges that Haiti has faced — the continuing terrible consequences of weather, the earthquake in 2010 — so I want to be a good partner with the people of Haiti.”
Trump has tried to win over Haitian Americans — or at least keep them from voting for Clinton — citing misgivings among some Haitians about the Clinton Foundation’s and State Department’s work in the country. Miami is home to the largest Haitian community outside Haiti, and Haitian Americans vote reliably Democratic.
“There’s work to be done — more work than any one person can do alone,” Clinton said. “I can’t do any of it unless I win. Let’s make it happen.”
She left to chants of “Knock on doors!”
Tampa Bay Times correspondent Alex Leary contributed to this report from Tampa.
