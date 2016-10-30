Elections 2016

October 30, 2016 7:12 PM

Clinton schedules Tuesday rally in Fort Lauderdale

Here's how you know Florida's presidential race is tight, tight, tight: The candidates and their top defenders plan to essentially camp out in the Sunshine State this week.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will campaign Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale, her campaign said Sunday as Clinton concluded a full weekend in Florida. She'll hold a rally to promote early voting at 8:45 p.m. at Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, following a pair of events that day in Tampa and Orlando.

On the same day, former President Bill Clinton will stump in Miami-Dade County. He'll also be in Collier and Pinellas counties.

Donald Trump will be fundraising in Miami on Wednesday, though his schedule doesn't list any public events yet.

On Thursday, President Barack Obama will hold another rally for Clinton.

