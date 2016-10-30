Breakfast with Trump: Doral fundraiser planned for Wednesday

Six days before the election, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be in his Miami-area golf resort, collecting checks from well-heeled political donors.
His campaign has scheduled a breakfast fundraiser at Trump National Doral.
Trump has yet to set any public events timed with the visit, he's expected to do so, given Florida's close poll numbers.
His running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, will travel Monday to Cocoa, Maitland and Clearwater.
Hillary Clinton will campaign Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale.
Comments