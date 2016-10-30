Clinton campaigning in South Florida during a final push

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is campaigning Sunday in South Florida.
Clinton stopped shortly after 11 a.m. for a few minutes at a Miami-Dade Young Democrats brunch at Fado Irish pub, on the second floor of the Shops of Mary Brickell Village in Miami.
At 2 p.m. Clinton will appear at a rally at The Manor Complex, a rally gay-friendly club in Wilton Manors Sunday near an early voting site at City Hall. Wilton Manors has a large gay population community within Broward County, the most left-leaning county in Florida.
The LGBTQ community is a reliable Democratic voting bloc. Clinton came out in support of same-sex marriage in 2013.
Trump opposes same-sex marriage and has indicated in at least one interview that he would consider appointing justices to the Supreme Court who would favor reversing the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
Clinton’s visit to South Florida comes as she is a dead heat in the state with Donald Trump. Clinton was ahead by only a fraction of a percentage point according to a Real Clear Politics average of the polls through Oct. 27.
She has stepped up her campaign appearances in South Florida during the homestretch of the campaign with hopes that Democratic-rich Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties can outnumber votes for Trump in more conservative parts of the state.
On Saturday night, Clinton appeared at a Jennifer Lopez concert in Miami. On Tuesday, former President Bill Clinton will campaign in Miami-Dade, Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in West Palm Beach Wednesday and President Barack Obama returns to South Florida Thursday.
More than 3.5 million Floridians out of 12.9 million registered voters have cast ballots so far by mail or early voting as of data available Sunday morning. Clinton has urged Floridians to vote early, but on Saturday in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties, early voting had it’s lowest turnout day so far since it began on Monday.
Comments