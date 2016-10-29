Hillary Clinton joins Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony on stage

As she faces a tough campaign in Florida, Hillary Clinton joined Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony on stage to urge the crowd to close the deal for her against GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.
“We just heard Jennifer [Lopez] perform ‘Let’s Get Loud.’ Well, I say, ‘Let’s Get Loud’ at the voting booth. You can vote early. Don’t wait another day to vote, ” Clinton said.
The message at the J-Lo concert was the same as a typical Clinton rally, diversity and feminism (but this event had more butt shaking).
Clinton only spoke on stage for a few minutes near the end of Lopez’s concert.
“We are at a crossroads where we have to get it right for the future. We have the perfect person to take us there,” Lopez said referring to Clinton.
Lopez held the concert at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in downtown Miami on Saturday night.
As Lopez sang on stage wearing red white and blue sparkly outfit, she interspersed video clips of Clinton speaking about her accomplishment as the first major party female nominee for president. The video screen also displayed photos of women throughout history including athletes, firefighters and a supreme court justice as well as several photos of Clinton. The message: help continue that history of female accomplishments by electing Clinton.
Other guests included Cuban musical group Gente de Zona, DJ Extreme & Radio Personality Enrique Santos.
In April 2015, Lopez endorsed Clinton, saying she was “excited” and that it was time to elect the first woman president in American history.
“This election is one of the most important in our lifetime,” said Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, in a press release before the concert. “Florida, home to one of my favorite cities, Miami, and millions of Latinos is a pivotal state in this election. It’s time to unify, support, and vote for the only choice that makes sense not only for Women or for Latinos, but for all Americans. Vote for Hillary. I’m with her.”
About 16 percent of Florida voters are Hispanic.
Clinton has used star power including a diverse group of athletes, musicians and actors and actresses in an effort to draw in younger voters who might get inspired to vote by a concert more than a public policy speech. Earlier this month, Clinton made an unscheduled stop at Adele’s concert at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Famous athletes including ice skater Michelle Kwan and Jason Collins, an openly gay former NBA player, have stumped for Clinton. Rapper Pusha T spoke at an event in Liberty City with Clinton’s runningmate Sen. Tim Kaine. Actress Angela Bassett spoke at Clinton’s rally in Tampa earlier this week.
The concert comes as the race has tightened in Florida. Clinton got a boost in the polls earlier in October after a video surfaced with Trump making sexually explicit comments about groping women, but her lead appears to be shrinking.
A Real Clear Politics average of the polls in Florida through Oct. 26 showed Clinton ahead of Trump by only a half of one percentage point.
On Friday, FBI director James Comey alerted that the agency will re-open its investigation into Clinton’s emails during her tenure as Secretary of State after newly discovered emails were found on a computer seized in an investigation of Anthony Weiner. More than 1,000 emails were found on the computer used by Weiner and his wife, Huma Abedin, a top aide to Clinton. Weiner resigned from his New York Congressional seat in 2011 after he tweeted a sexually explicit photo of himself. He is now under investigation due to an allegation about a sexting incident involving a teenager.
Clinton has held several South Florida appearances in the home stretch of the campaign. She will hold a rally at a gay-friendly club in Wilton Manors at 2 p.m. Sunday. Clinton hopes that a high Democratic turnout in South Florida will wipe out votes for Trump in more conservative parts of the state.
Clinton’s most famous surrogate — President Barack Obama — will return to South Florida again Thursday to campaign for her.
More than 3.2 million of the state’s 12.9 million voters have already voted by mail or at early voting sites.
