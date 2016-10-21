No Spanish-language debate for Rubio, Murphy

A potential U.S. Senate debate on Univision between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy won’t be happening after all, because the two campaigns have seemingly failed to agree to terms for the Miami event.
“The debate was canceled,” Univision spokesman Jose Zamora told the Herald/Times on Friday. He couldn’t immediately elaborate as to why.
Rubio’s campaign alleged Murphy is “blowing off” the event, but Murphy campaign spokesman Joshua Karp said the debate is still a possibility and disputed Univision’s statement that it was canceled.
“We’re continuing to work with Univision to make this debate happen,” Karp said, adding that the campaigns were looking at Oct. 28 as a date for it. “We’re talking about the format.”
Or maybe [Murphy is] pulling out because he just doesn’t understand Florida’s Hispanics, a community he completely ignored until weeks before the election.
Rubio spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas
Although both Rubio and Murphy had accepted invitations for the event, they haven’t finalized negotiations on terms — including in what language the debate would be done.
Murphy agreed to the event only last week, a month after Rubio did. But Murphy had added the condition that the “Spanish-language” debate should be in English and afterward dubbed in Spanish for the Hispanic viewing audience, as some past Florida debates have.
Murphy’s campaign said last week that would “ensure a fair playing field for both candidates,” similar to the 2014 gubernatorial debate between Rick Scott and Charlie Crist.
Murphy isn’t fluent in Spanish, as Rubio is. Rubio, a Cuban-American, would have probably spoken Spanish during the debate itself, as he has in past debates — a potential hang-up in negotiations.
If anyone’s left the negotiating table, it’s Senator Rubio’s team.
Murphy spokesman Joshua Karp
Rubio’s campaign argued Murphy is ducking out of the debate because the two-term Jupiter congressman doesn’t have a defensible record in supporting Florida’s Hispanic residents, such as using Dreamers only as a “talking point in this race.”
“Or maybe he’s pulling out because he just doesn’t understand Florida’s Hispanics, a community he completely ignored until weeks before the election,” Perez-Cubas said.
Karp said: “We’re looking forward to debating on Univision in Miami next week. We’re committed to making the debate happen, so for Senator Rubio to throw these kinds of misleading accusations around is very disappointing.”
“It seems like he doesn’t want to debate in front of a Spanish-language audience, something Patrick Murphy is committed to doing,” Karp added. “If anyone’s left the negotiating table, it’s Senator Rubio’s team.”
Murphy accepted Univision’s invitation for a debate only after he’d begun aggressively stepping up his outreach to Hispanic voters in late September, starting with the hiring of Miami strategist Freddy Balsera.
With no Univision debate, that means there will only be the two debates between Rubio and Murphy: the one they had Monday in Orlando and one scheduled for Wednesday in Broward County.
