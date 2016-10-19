Early voting opens Monday – here’s what you need to know

In this contentious election season, you may have thought this moment would never arrive: Early voting opens Monday across South Florida.
For those who remember the arduous early voting lines during the 2012 presidential election, here’s one comforting fact: South Floridians will have the longest window to vote allowed by the state. This year, in-person early voting has been lengthened — there are more polling sites and the number of days and hours have expanded — to better accommodate the crowds that presidential contenders Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton could lure to the polls.
Miami-Dade and Broward are two of just nine counties – of the state’s 67 – that will offer the maximum 168 hours of early voting over 14 days. In the last presidential election, Miami-Dade offered 96 hours over eight days.
Still, don’t wait until the last early voting day, Nov. 6.
Here’s the lowdown on early voting:
The presidential race tops the ballot, but depending on where you live, the general election also includes Senate and U.S. House seats, state legislative seats, judges, school boards, sheriffs, county commissioners and municipal elections, state constitutional amendments and local referendums. Find out more in the Miami Herald’s voter's guide, which will be updated regularly through Election Day.
▪ Early voting stations are open from 7 a..m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, through Nov. 6 in Miami-Dade and Broward, and 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Nov. 5 in the Florida Keys. Voters can cast their ballots at any of the open precincts in the county where they are registered; there are 30 sites in Miami-Dade County and 21 in Broward (up from 20 and 17 respectively in 2012) and five in the Keys. See accompanying lists of polling stations or go here: www.miamidade.gov/elections, www.Broward.electionsfl.org and www.keys-elections.org. If you are in line at 7 p.m. (or 5 p.m. in the Keys), you will get to vote.
In Miami-Dade, locate the three closest stations by your ZIP Code here.
▪ You are encouraged to review your customized sample ballot before heading to the polls. In Miami-Dade, registered voters can access sample ballots at http://www.miamidade.gov/elections/voter-information.asp by entering some basic information. To receive a customized sample ballot via email prior to each election, sign up by calling 305-499-VOTE (8683).
In Broward, enter your information at http://www.browardsoe.org/Voter-Information/Sample-Ballot.
▪ You must show a photo and signature identification. Acceptable forms of ID include: Florida driver license, Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway, Safety and Motor Vehicles, U.S. passport, debit or credit card, military identification, student identification, retirement center identification, neighborhood association identification, or public assistance identification. Identification must be current and valid. You do not need to bring your voter ID card, and even if you do, a photo ID will be necessary.
▪ The address on the driver’s license does not need to match the address in the voter registration record. What is important is that you vote in the precinct where you currently live, no matter what your driver’s license says.
▪ If you recently registered to vote and find that your name is not in the registration book, do not leave. Ask the election workers to call the county elections office and issue you a provisional ballot.
▪ Don’t want to go to the polls at all? Voters have until Nov. 2 to request absentee ballots, which must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in order to count.
However, if you’ve requested and received an absentee ballot and you later decide to vote at the polls, you must bring your absentee ballot with you so that we can cancel it before you vote at the polls.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Miami-Dade Early Voting Locations
Hours: Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Adrienne Arsht Center: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132, Peacock Education Center in the Knight Concert Hall
Arcola Lakes Branch Library: 8240 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33150
Betty T. Ferguson Community Center: 3000 NW 199th Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Carrie P. Meek Senior & Cultural Center: 1350 NW 50th Street, Miami, FL 33142
Coral Gables Branch Library: 3443 Segovia Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Reef Branch Library: 9211 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33157
Elections Department (Main Office): 2700 NW 87TH Avenue, Doral, FL 33172
Historic Garage: 3250 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 (Same property as the old Museum of Science)
Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center): 1601 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030
International Mall Branch Library: 10315 NW 12TH Street, Doral, FL 33172
John F. Kennedy Library: 190 W. 49TH Street, Hialeah, FL 33012
Kendall Branch Library: 9101 SW 97TH Avenue, Miami, FL 33176
Kendale Lakes Branch Library: 15205 SW 88TH Street, Miami, FL 33196
Lemon City Branch Library: 430 NE 61ST Street, Miami, FL 33137
Miami Beach City Hall: 1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center): 15151 NW 82ND Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33016
Model City Branch Library (Caleb Center): 2211 NW 54TH Street, Miami, FL 33142
Naranja Branch Library: 14850 SW 280TH Street, Homestead, FL 33032
North Dade Regional Library: 2455 NW 183RD Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
North Miami Public Library: 835 NE 132ND Street, North Miami, FL 33161
North Shore Branch Library: 7501 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library: 2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33180
Palmetto Bay Branch Library: 17641 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
Pinecrest Branch Library: 5835 SW 111TH Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Shenandoah Branch Library: 2111 SW 19TH Street, Miami, FL 33145
South Dade Regional Library: 10750 SW 211TH Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections Branch Office): 111 NW 1ST Street (Lobby), Miami, FL 33128
West Dade Regional Library: 9445 SW 24TH Street, Miami, FL 33165
West End Regional Library: 10201 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami, FL 33196
West Miami Community Center: 901 SW 62ND Avenue, West Miami, FL 33144
Broward County Early Voting Locations
Hours: Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
African-American Research Library: 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard (NW 6th St.), Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311
Coral Ridge Mall (North or Northwest Entrance): 3200 N. Federal Highway, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33306
Davie/Cooper City Branch Library: 4600 SW 82nd Avenue, Davie, FL 33328
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center: 1801 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Fort Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve: 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard, Room 130, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304
Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center: 410 SE 3rd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Hollywood Branch Library: 2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33020
Miramar Branch Library: 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025
North Regional Library/BC: 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Northwest Regional Library: 3151 University Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex: 445 S.W. 2nd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Parkland Recreation and Enrichment Center: 10559 Trails End, Parkland, FL. 33076
SOE at E Pat Larkins Community Center: 520 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
SOE at Lauderhill Mall: 1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33313
South Regional Library/BC: 7300 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Southwest Regional Library: 16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33331
Sunrise Senior Center: 10650 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, FL 33351
Tamarac Branch Library: 8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, FL 33321
West Regional Library: 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324
Weston Branch Library: 4205 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston, FL 33332
Wilton Manors City Hall: 2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Florida Keys Early Voting Locations
Hours: Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Supervisor of Elections Offices:
530 Whitehead St #101, Key West
10015 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
102050 Overseas Hwy #137, Key Largo
Big Pine Key Community Park: End of Sands Road, 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key
Islamorada Branch Library: 81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 Islamorada
