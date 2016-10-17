Independent Florida voters shift to Clinton from Trump, poll shows

The second presidential debate and a string of accusations of sexual misconduct have taken a toll on Donald Trump in Florida, according to a new poll that shows crucial independent voters swinging to Hillary Clinton.
Clinton bests Trump by 48-44 percent in the Quinnipiac University survey released Monday, with Libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein drawing 4 percent and 1 percent, respectively.
The Democrat’s gains have come from independents, Quinnipiac found. They now favor Clinton by 46-38 percent — a clear shift from Quinnipiac’s Oct. 3 poll, when Trump led among independents by 42-39 percent.
“Hillary Clinton is holding a thin lead in Florida because she is winning the battle for independent voters and holding her lead among women, non-white voters and her Democratic base,” the poll’s assistant, Peter A. Brown, said in a statement. “Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson, considered the alternative to Clinton or Trump, is not catching fire in the Sunshine State.”
Clinton is winning a larger share of Democrats — 91 percent — than Trump is winning Republicans — 85 percent. She also holds a 15-point lead over Trump among women (54-39 percent) than Trump’s 9-point lead over Clinton among men (49-40 percent). White voters prefer Trump by 57-34 percent, while non-white voters favor Clinton by 73-19 percent.
The poll of 660 likely voters was conducted Oct. 10-16. It has an error margin of plus-or-minus 3.8 percentage points.
Florida is essentially a must-win for Trump, whose Electoral College path is much narrower than Clinton’s. Trump spent three days in the state last week, underscoring its importance for his campaign.
Quinnipiac found Clinton making similar gains in two other battlegrounds, Colorado and Pennsylvania. She’s also tied Trump in his best swing state, Ohio, where he was ahead in the university’s Sept. 22 poll.
“Secretary Clinton has held or increased her lead following the second debate” on Oct 9, Brown said. “Obviously the allegations by a number of women about Donald Trump’s behavior have taken a toll among some of those who had been in his column.”
The third and final debate between the presidential contenders will take place Wednesday in Las Vegas.
“Trump’s best hope is a knockout win in the last debate Wednesday evening, his last shot at a national audience,” Brown said. “Once the Wednesday debate is over, the last three weeks of the campaign will be fought by competing turnout machines and TV commercials.”
Clinton has a larger ground operation and more money to carry her through those weeks.
