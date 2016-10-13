Seething Trump says female accusers are lying

Seething over accusation after accusation that he groped, kissed and ogled at women without their consent, Donald Trump forcefully denied Thursday that he’s preyed on anyone and dismissed the mounting allegations against him as a conspiracy conceived by the political establishment, rival Hillary Clinton and the news media.
“These vicious claims about me of inappropriate conduct with women are totally and absolutely false,” he said at a feverish West Palm Beach rally. “These claims are all fabricated, they’re pure fiction, and they’re outright lies. These events never, ever happened, and the people that said them meekly, fully understand.”
In a 47-minute speech that at times took on an apocalyptic tone, Trump cast himself as a victim of entrenched interests and a martyr for a conned electorate.
“I didn’t have to do this,” he said of his presidential candidacy. “I take all of these slings and arrows gladly, for you.”
Something appeared to have shifted in Trump in the wake of the testimonies published one after another Wednesday night from at least five women who described being sexually assaulted by Trump. Their accounts directly contradicted the candidate, who said when pressed during a debate against Clinton on Sunday that he’d never acted on the vulgar remarks he was caught making on a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape.
On Thursday, Trump offered the sort of lines candidates deploy in their defense after losing an election — even while he essentially suggested that notion was unthinkable.
“This is a conspiracy against you, the American people,” Trump said. “Our independence day is at hand, and it arrives, finally, on November 8th.”
Comments