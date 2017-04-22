How Artiles went from defiance to resignation: Four extraordinary days at the Florida Capitol

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion Pause 4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs 2:15 Wonder Years: "Starting Ahead" 1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation 1:46 Mark Richt talks about the Hurricanes' final scrimmage 1:40 Ahmmon Richards wants to continue to work despite accolades 0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables 2:20 What does space debris look like? 1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft 0:53 Hundreds of mad scientists descend on Miami on Earth Day Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Miami Republican Sen. Frank Artiles formally apologized on the Florida Senate floor on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, for insulting and using racial slurs against two black lawmakers two days prior. Kristen Clark Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau kclark@miamiherald.com