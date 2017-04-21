Replacing Artiles: Who’s in and who’s out (so far)

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion Pause 4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs 0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables 0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities 0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby 3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington 1:16 Local Airbnb host urges county to let service remain an option 1:11 Don Mattingly gives his thoughts on Derek Jeter owning a MLB franchise 0:41 Backstage moments after 'Moonlight' wins best picture award 2:19 MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Protesters gather outside of Florida state senator Frank Artiles asking for his resignation after reports came out that he used a racial slur against fellow legislators. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald