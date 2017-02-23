‘We need them here,’ Trump labor pick Acosta once said of unauthorized immigrants

5:29 Judgment Day: 9/11 Families to Face Saudis in Court Pause

2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

1:04 Protesters gather before McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test