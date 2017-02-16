Former U.S. attorney in Miami picked by Trump to head Labor, report says

Former U.S. Attorney in Miami Alexander Acosta has been tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor, according to an NBC report on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Trump’s original nominee for the Cabinet position, Andy Puzder, withdrew his name from consideration over a tax issue.
Acosta became dean of the Florida International University law school in 2009.
Acosta was named U.S. attorney for the southern district of Florida by former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales and was later appointed by President George W. Bush.
Acosta ran an office stretching from Key West to Fort Pierce with nearly 290 prosecutors that prosecuted hundreds of healthcare, banking and mortgage fraud offenders.
This bulletin will be updated.
