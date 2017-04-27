Venezuelan asylum seeker released from U.S. custody in Miami

Marco Coello, the Venezuelan activist who was arrested Wednesday in Miami while awaiting an asylum hearing, was released from custody on Thursday, his lawyer and others sources said.
Coello, 22, had applied for asylum in South Florida after he was detained and allegedly tortured in Venezuela in the wake of national demonstrations in 2014. But as he appeared at a U.S. immigration office in Miami Wednesday, awaiting a routine asylum hearing, he was pulled aside and told he was being detained for overstaying his visa.
The case drew high-profile attention. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., spoke to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus about the case Wednesday night, according to Rubio’s press secretary, Matt Wolking. While the White House was unaware of the issue, it was responsive and helpful in resolving the case, he said.
Human rights activists and legal experts also weighed in. Coello’s lawyer, Elizabeth Blandon, said that in her two decades of immigration law she'd never heard of an asylum seeker detained without an interview. And she said it might have a “chilling effect” on others considering seeking asylum.
This article will be updated
