Venezuelan asylum seeker released from U.S. custody in Miami

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl Pause 0:26 Protesters force police to retreat in Venezuela 1:39 Police and protesters clash in Venezuela 0:35 Woman stands up to police tank in Venezuela 0:22 Elderly woman teargassed in Venezuela protests 0:52 What is happening in Venezuela? 2:13 Venezuelans defy government roadblocks surrounding the capital 7:31 Almagro: Maduro regime responsible for deaths in protests (Spanish) 2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game 0:47 Hit-and-run victim flung into metal pole as bystander continues to pump gas Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Venezuelan activist was released on Thursday from the Krome Detention Center in Miami-Dade. Coello, 22, was allegedly tortured by the Nicolás Maduro regime in 2014. He fled to the U.S. in 2015 and was in the process of seeking political asylum. He was detained by immigration officials on Wednesday. Blandon Law