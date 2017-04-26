Venezuelan in Miami reportedly detained on way to political asylum hearing

U.S. immigration authorities in Miami on Wednesday reportedly detained Marco Coello, a Venezuelan who has been seeking asylum in the United States since 2015.

According to his lawyers, Coello was on his way to an asylum hearing when he was detained. The action comes as the Trump administration has stepped up the deportation of undocumented migrants in the United States.

In February, exile groups in South Florida appealed to the White House to take Venezuela’s political and economic chaos into account before deporting Venezuelans, saying the move could be “condemning them to death.”

Read More: Venezuelan exiles ask Trump to halt potential deportations

In an email, the Miami-based Organization for Politically Persecuted Venezuelans in Exile, or Veppex, said it was aware of Coello’s detention and was “looking into it.”

Coello traveled to South Florida and sought asylum after he was arrested and allegedly tortured in the wake of national protests in 2014.

The news comes as Venezuela, once again, is being rocked by month-long anti-government demonstrations that have left more than two-dozen dead.

This story will be updated