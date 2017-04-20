With few alternatives, Venezuelans take to the streets again

Venezuela’s opposition is taking to the streets again Thursday amid a deep national crisis that has sparked weeks of sometimes deadly protests, and as the government of President Nicolás Maduro — once again — tries to draw its critics to the bargaining table.
The new marches come after a massive demonstration Wednesday left at least three dead — including a member of the security forces — and dozens arrested.
Asked about the point of the incessant marches, National Assembly President and opposition leader Julio Borges told Exitos FM radio Thursday that in a country that isn’t being allowed to vote or freely express itself, the streets are key.
The demonstrations are a way of “telling ourselves, the whole world, and those who hold power in Venezuela, that we [the opposition] are an incontrovertible majority,” Borges said.
Amid the chaos, Maduro seems to want to coax more moderate members of the opposition back into talks.
During a speech Wednesday before thousands of his own followers, Maduro said his lieutenants in the “coming hours and days” would invite willing members of the opposition “to sit down and talk about the future of the country, sit down in a national dialogue for peace.”
Borges and others have said talks are a cynical ploy at best. Reacting to the possibility of renewed dialogue earlier in the week, Borges blasted back on Twitter: “Maduro, you torturer of the youth, don’t call for dialogue based on repression. The only dialogue is a general election.”
The opposition has reason to be skeptical. In 2016, amid protests over a Supreme Court decision to squash presidential recall, the two sides engaged in Vatican-backed talks that led to very few real concessions and opened up fissures within an already divided opposition.
On Wednesday, opposition governor and two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles suggested that protests were the only long-term strategy, saying they should continue “until Nicolás Maduro understands that he must respect the constitution.”
The new wave of demonstrations, which have left at least nine dead, began early this month after the pro-government Supreme Court briefly dissolved the National Assembly — only rolling back the measure amid an international outcry. Days later, the administration announced that Capriles — who’s seen as an opposition frontrunner in a potential 2018 presidential election — was being barred from holding public office for 15 years.
The opposition says the court’s move was tantamount to a coup and is asking for the removal of the justices, the release of political prisoners and, crucially, general elections.
On Wednesday, Maduro said he looked forward to seeing his foes at the ballot box but stopped short of saying when a vote might be held. Regional elections, which were supposed to take place last year, were never called, presumably because the government knows it would lose the vote. Presidential elections should be held late next year, but no dates have been announced.
Facing an economic, social and political crisis that has led to rampant crime and shortages of everything from medicine to food, many are demanding changes. On Thursday, General Motors, which has been in Venezuela for 35 years, said it was ceasing business in the country after the government seized one of its factories.
Despite the growing outcry and swelling protests, the administration retains the loyalty of the military, the courts and a significant portion of the population that still doesn’t see the opposition as a true alternative.
“The military has strong economic incentives to hold Maduro in power as it controls food and basic goods imports and increasingly mining- and oil-sector contracts,” Diego Moya-Ocampos, a senior country risk analyst with the analysis firm IHS Markit, said in a statement.
The only thing that might sway the military is if “sustained and prolonged strong protests reach a tipping point by overwhelmingly escalating beyond the capacity of security forces to contain them,” he said. “Then the probability of the military... changing its stance and forcing the National Electoral Council to hold early elections or stage a coup to assume power directly will increase.”
Borges, citing anonymous sources within the military, said during the radio interview that there are fractures within the armed forces and a “boiling cauldron” of conflicting opinions. While the radicals are arguing for a heavy hand against protestors, there are also moderates calling for restraint.
“There is the internal debate,” he said. “And some are realizing that the moment has come that they can no longer throw the armed forces at us as if we were the enemy.”
