Venezuela opposition holds ‘mother of all marches’ as Maduro calls counter-protest

Venezuela is bracing for dueling street protests Wednesday amid heightened tensions and as President Nicolás Maduro and his opposition foes each blame the other side for promoting a coup.
Maduro has called the army and armed civilian militias onto the street on the same day that the opposition has promised to stage “the mother of all marches” and swamp the nation in protests.
Maduro, who narrowly won election in 2013, has been struggling to hold on to power as the nation as plummeting oil prices, corruption and mismanagement have spawned an economic, social and political crisis that features rampant crime and hunger. Maduro is also under pressure from the Organization of American States and others to hold general elections.
In the capital of Caracas alone, organizers have announced 26 meeting points and said marchers would try to reach the city center to turn over a list of their demands to government officials.
The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, or PSUV, is calling for a counter-protest in downtown Caracas to keep the opposition at bay — and also increasing the risk of partisan clashes.
In previous weeks, at least six people have died and hundreds have been arrested in what have been often chaotic and violent street demonstrations. The opposition says the government is courting violence by beating back peaceful protestors and unleashing pro-government gangs, known as colectivos. Maduro, for his part, says it’s the opposition that has turned to looting and violence and is bent on ousting him before his term ends in 2019.
This new wave of protests began early this month after the pro-government Supreme Court tried to dissolve the opposition-controlled congress — only backtracking amid international pressure. Days later, the comptroller’s office, also firmly in the hands of the ruling party, barred opposition leader and two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles from holding office for 15 years.
Among opposition demands are that the Supreme Court judges be removed, release of political prisoners, delivery of humanitarian aid and new elections.
Late Tuesday on national television, Maduro reasserted his earlier claims that the United States is behind opposition marches, saying the U.S. State Department had given the green light for a coup attempt.
“The time has come to determine the future of the country,” Maduro said. “We are at a critical juncture that will affect the destiny of our fatherland, and I will be at the front of the battle.”
Venezuela boasts the world’s largest oil reserves but produces little else. Amid depressed crude prices, the administration has dramatically scaled back imports of even basic goods, leading to rising tensions.
Eleven Latin American nations on Tuesday asked Venezuela to hold elections to overcome the crisis. Also on Tuesday, the Trump administration asked Maduro and his camp to use restraint during Wednesday’s protests.
“Those responsible for the criminal repression of peaceful democratic activity, for the undermining of democratic institutions and practices, and for gross violations of human rights, will be held individually accountable for their actions by the Venezuelan people and their institutions, as well as by the international community,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.
