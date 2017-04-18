Senator Bill Nelson wants tougher sanctions against ‘economic basket case’ Venezuela

It’s time for stronger economic sanctions against the “economic basket case” that Venezuala has become, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson said Tuesday.

“The people are starting to starve,” Nelson, a senior member of the Senate’s armed services committee, told reporters. Earlier in the day, he met with military officials at U.S. Southern Command for a debriefing on the latest conditions in the South American country.

i

Inflation in the socialist nation has risen close to 700 percent in 2016, creating food shortages so intense citizens have resorted to eating flamingos, anteaters and pigeons.

Read More: Hungry Venezuelans killing flamingos and anteaters for food, biologists say

Under the “Maduro diet,” as citizens wryly call food shortages under President Nicolás Maduro, the average citizen has lost 19 pounds, Nelson noted.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:51 Violence erupts at Basilica of St. Teresa in Caracas Pause 1:24 Cops and anti-government protesters clash in Caracas, Venezuela 0:38 Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings 1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 0:40 Shrinking agriculture industry fights to survive in South Florida 0:17 Chris Brown allegedly punches photographer at Tampa nightclub 1:00 Fans get nostalgic at Florida Supercon Retro 0:27 Van crashes into roadside grocery shop Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Violence erupts at Basilica of St. Teresa in Caracas A violent clash between pro and anti-government supporters at the Basilica of St. Teresa in Caracas was captured on video on April 12, 2017. Spurce: Twitter/@GabyGabyGG

The senator called for increasingly strict economic sanctions on the leadership of the Maduro regime, especially members who spend time — and money — in the U.S.

“Yank their visas. Freeze their bank accounts,” Nelson said. “Make it hurt for those who are perpetuating the violence.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has already accused Venezuela’s vice president of being a drug dealer, and has frozen $3 million of his assets. More recently, the U.S. worked with other foreign governments to threaten to suspend Venezuela’s government from the Organization of American States, or OAS, unless elections are held.

Read More: With even birth control in short supply in Venezuela, some women turn to sterilization

Although some in the Venezuelan ex-patriot community have called on the Trump administration to halt deportations for Venezuelans in the United States, Nelson said the current immigration laws work well enough for anyone seeking political asylum.

More Venezuelans asked for political asylum to the U.S. last year than any other group, according to the U.S. government's Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“Our role is going to have to be humanitarian assistance — if President Maduro would ever let it in,” Nelson said.