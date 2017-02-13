U.S. to sanction the Venezuelan vice president

0:40 Venezuela reopens border with Colombia for first time in almost a year Pause

5:21 Failed investment or planned fraud? (In Spanish)

3:50 Heat's Goran Dragic reacts to the end of the Heat's 13-game win streak

3:15 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reacts after Heat's 13-game winning streak is snapped

0:44 Police chase ends in fiery crash at gas station

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

2:10 Justise Winslow shares thoughts on Heat's loss to Hornets

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:01 Bitter sweet: Heat fans react to Dwyane Wade's return to Miami