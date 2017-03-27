Chile President Michelle Bachelet visits Haiti

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is scheduled to visit Haiti on Monday, the first foreign head of state to do so since Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was sworn-in on Feb. 7 as his nation’s new president.
Bachelet’s visit comes ahead of an April 11 debate by the United Nations Security Council in New York on the fate of its stabilization mission in Haiti and the recommendation by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres that the mission close by Oct. 15.
Guterres is calling for “a staggered but complete withdrawal” of the 2,370 blue-helmet soldiers after 13 years in Haiti. Some U.N. police officers would remain to help develop the Haiti National Police.
Chile’s embassy in Haiti says Bachelet’s visit is two-fold: the withdrawal of peacekeepers, of which Chile has around 300; and the reinforcement of her South American nation’s commitment to Haiti’s development.
After her arrival, she will inaugurate a Port-au-Prince school built by Chile after the devastating Jan. 12, 2010 earthquake, and then fly to Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second largest city, to meet Chilean troops.
The most important thing Bachelet will do, says Chile’s ambassador to the United States, Juan Gabriel Valdés, is sign an agreement with Moïse on Chile recognizing high school degrees from Haiti.
Chile is home to about 40,000 Haitians, many of whom have arrived from Haiti and Brazil in the last seven years. The degree recognition will allow Haitians to attend Chilean universities.
