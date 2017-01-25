At least 12 dead in Turks and Caicos Haitian boat tragedy

2:30 The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend Pause

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

2:20 Scoop FM host Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:36 Nakia Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

0:48 Home health care worker caught on video abusing elderly woman

1:31 Surveillance video captures I-95 police shooting