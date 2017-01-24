Bodies of 5 Haitian migrants found floating in water off Turks and Caicos

1:42 Who gets to stay under the Cuban Adjustment Act Pause

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

2:13 Cuban migrants: The exodus continues

2:41 Reaction to wet foot, dry foot policy change policy at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana

1:03 Cuban woman denied U.S. entry fears a violent return home

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:06 What to do when you meet a python