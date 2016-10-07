Haiti

October 7, 2016 8:27 AM

Death toll in Haiti rises to 271 after Hurricane Matthew devastation

By Jacqueline Charles

jcharles@miamiherald.com

PORT-AU-PRINCE

More than a 140 people are confirmed dead in Haiti's Grand' Anse region, bringing the confirmed deaths from Hurricane Matthew to 271, the director of the Office of Civil Protection told The Miami Herald.

"It's almost 300, and it will surely rise," Marie-Alta Jean-Baptiste said.

Jean-Baptiste said a 283 death toll reported by The Associated Press was incorrect and had not yet been independently confirmed. The news agency cited an Emmanuel Pierre as its source.

Aerial footage of western Haiti shows catastrophic damage after Hurricane Matthew

A United Nations' helicopter toured the area most affected by Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 6., 2016

Jacqueline Charles Miami Herald
 

Additional workers from the Office of Civil Protection flew into Jeremie, a city on the southern peninsula, on Thursday and had been compiling information about deaths and damages throughout the night.

Jean-Baptiste said they will continue to confirm deaths this morning. Many of the people died in the mountains while trying to escape the storm's sea surge; others after their homes and roofs collapsed on them because of Matthew's strong winds, she said.

Jacqueline Charles: 305-376-2616, @Jacquiecharles

Related content

Haiti

Comments

Videos

Parts of Haiti left in ruins says UN humanitarian coordinator

View more video

Nation & World Videos